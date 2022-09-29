Soaring energy prices are "weighing painfully" on global economy - Qatar energy minister

Sept 29 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Thursday that skyrocketing energy prices are "weighing painfully" on the global economy, dampening support for the transition to green energy.

"Sadly, the growing economic burden has fizzled the euphoria over the series of energy transition plans, causing severe erosion in public support for reducing carbon emissions," Kaabi told a liquefied natural gas (LNG) conference in Japan.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad, additional reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.