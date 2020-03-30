Soaring Dow Can't Help These Beaten Up Stocks

The stock market may be up, but some of its hardest hit stocks are getting hit once again—cruise lines, airlines, and energy explorers, among them.

Hope Floats. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trying to follow up its best week since 1938 with an up day—and it’s doing a pretty good job of it. Reports suggesting that the growth of new cases in New York and Italy have helped. Oil was fighting to stay above $20 a barrel as the dollar rose.

The Dow has advanced 495.69 points, or 2.3%, to 22,132.47, while the S&P 500 has risen 2.7% to 2609.74, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 3% to 2,609.74.

Carnival (CCL) has dropped 12% to $12.63 after announcing that it had extended the shutdown time for a couple of its brands, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has slumped 14% to $10.33 after getting cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley. But it’s Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), down 16% to $28.81, that has taken the most damage. Royal has held up relatively better than Carnival and Norwegian in 2020, so maybe it’s just playing catch-up. After all, it’s uncertain how much aid will be available to them.

Airlines, too, are taking it on the chin, though there isn’t any new news, other than the fact that almost no one is flying. That explains why American Airlines (AAL) is down 13% to $12.26, making it the fifth-worst performer in the S&P 500. Investors, however, are distinguishing between airlines in a way they don’t seem to be with cruise lines. The evidence: United Airlines Holdings (UAL) has fall 8.2% to $30.12, while Delta Air Lines has declined just 3.5% to $28.51.

Oil is sliding, so it’s not surprise to see energy stocks falling too. Apache (APA), down 17% at $4.01, is the second-worst performer in the S&P 500, while Hess (HES), off 11% at $30.25, is the eighth-worst performer.

It may be a good market, but it can’t help these stocks.

