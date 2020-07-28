Soaring DeFi Usage Drives Ethereum Contract Calls to New Record

Ethereum usage is rocketing as the number of contract calls â a metric for network activity â hits an all-time high.

Coin Metrics reported Tuesday more than 3.1 million daily contract calls had gone through on July 25, an all-time high.

A contract call is where a user requests a specific function from a smart contract that, unlike a transaction, doesnât publish anything on the blockchain â sort of like a dry run.

Coin Metrics said record activity on Ethereum â now five years old â came primarily from the decentralized finance (DeFi), which has more than quadrupled in size to $4 billion total value locked, year-to-date.

Coin Metrics analysts excluded from the figures abnormal network activity from a distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attack in October 2016, which saw daily contract calls spike from around 30,000 daily to 40 million.

A spokesperson told CoinDesk the July 25 all-time high was much more âorganic.â

The last time contract calls breached the three million milestone was during the âBlack Thursdayâ sell-off on March 12.

This surge in daily contract calls coincides with a resurging ether (ETH), the price of which has increased 26% in a week, from $236 to $320 by press time.

