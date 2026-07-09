Soaring Defense Spending Means Great News for These 2 Defense Stocks

Key Points

The U.S. spent $1 trillion on defense in 2026, and that figure is expected to grow even more next year.

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II program anchors its business, and it recently expanded into the undersea defense sector.

RTX Corporation boasts a $271 billion backlog, with strong positions in both military and commercial aerospace.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin ›

The U.S. plans to spend $1 trillion for defense in 2026, and the 2027 funding request stands at about $1.5 trillion, which would mark the largest year-over-year increase ever if approved. Rising military spending comes amid rising geopolitical tensions, including the U.S.-Iran and Ukraine-Russia conflicts. The U.S. is also looking to modernize the military and bolster the defense industrial base and has allocated capital for space-based missile defense initiatives.

Defense contractors should benefit from growing order books and long-term contracts that provide insight into future earnings. Against this capital-intensive backdrop, defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) stand out as beneficiaries due to their strong positions in the industry. Here's what investors need to know.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Lockheed Martin's growing platform makes it a defense spending winner

Lockheed Martin is a behemoth in the defense industry, boasting a backlog exceeding $186 billion from long-term government contracts. The company has a broad portfolio of offerings, anchored by its flagship F-35 Lightning II jet fighter program, which provides a strong moat that translates into predictable, long-term revenue.

Its F-35 program is projected to cost $2.1 trillion during its 94-year lifecycle and generate roughly a third of Lockheed's revenue. The size and stability of this long-term program help buffer Lockheed's earnings against economic recessions and market volatility and lock in long-term revenue from both jet sales and aftermarket services, including maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and pilot training.

In addition to the F-35, Lockheed holds a strong position in high-altitude missile defense, serving as the sole prime contractor for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system. In late June, the U.S. government formally awarded it a contract for as much as $35 billion over seven years to quadruple the production of its THAAD interceptors.

In another major move, on July 6, Lockheed Martin signed an agreement to acquire Ultra Maritime Solutions for $3.45 billion, giving it a strong foothold in the rapidly growing undersea weapons market. Lockheed acquired the company from Advent International and now controls key undersea defense technologies, including sonobuoys for submarine detection, torpedo defense systems, and uncrewed underwater vehicles.

As military spending ramps up, Lockheed Martin is a top defense contractor that stands to benefit. Its position provides it with steady, predictable revenue that powers steady long-term growth. The company has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and yields about 2.6%, making Lockheed a top pick for investors looking to capitalize on growing global defense budgets.

RTX combines defense upside with commercial aerospace stability

RTX Corporation boasts an even more impressive backlog of $271 billion, up 25% during the past year. RTX's business spans commercial aerospace and defense, operating three segments: Raytheon, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace. As a result, RTX has a more diverse portfolio than pure-play military contractors, balancing defense awards with commercial contracts. Like Lockheed, RTX benefits from its huge backlog that ensures long-term revenue consistency years down the road.

Through Pratt & Whitney, RTX provides aircraft propulsion systems for both commercial aircraft and Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, generating high-margin recurring aftermarket revenue. Through Raytheon, the company manufactures the Patriot air defense system, advanced missiles, naval and land radars, and directed-energy weapons. The segment accounts for $109 billion of its enormous backlog.

The company is seeing robust demand for its air defense systems, and on July 7, it announced it would partner with European manufacturers in Germany and the Netherlands to double the global production capacity for its Stinger surface-to-air missiles. In addition, in late June, it announced a $1.1 billion contract modification to replenish American stockpiles and arm allied nations with tactical missiles.

RTX's large backlog ensures rising earnings in the years ahead, and the company stands to benefit from growing military budgets and long-term demand for aftermarket services through its aerospace business, making it another top defense stock for investors to consider scooping up today.

Should you buy stock in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lockheed Martin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $410,833!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,208,693!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 917% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.