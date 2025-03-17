$SOAR stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SOAR stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,259,662 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SOAR:
$SOAR Insider Trading Activity
$SOAR insiders have traded $SOAR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS JAMES COOPER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 459,005 shares for an estimated $119,524
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SOAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SOAR stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 154,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,754
- BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC removed 138,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,420
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 88,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,564
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 87,598 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,461
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 83,019 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,339
- UBS GROUP AG added 79,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,443
- CALTON & ASSOCIATES, INC. added 72,874 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,854
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SOAR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.