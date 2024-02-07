Soap maker PZ Cussons sees profit hit from FX headwinds in Nigeria

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L forecast a lower annual profit on Wednesday and slashed its interim dividend, hurt by currency devaluation in Nigeria.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex expects adjusted profit before tax between 55 million pounds ($69.41 million) and 60 million pounds for the year ending May 31.

The company announced an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share, compared with 2.67 pence last year.

($1 = 0.7924 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.