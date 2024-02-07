Soap maker PZ Cussons sees lower profit on Nigeria currency woes

Adds CEO quote in paragraph 3, background on Nigeria in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Soap maker PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L forecast a lower annual profit on Wednesday and slashed its interim dividend, pressured by the devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex expects its adjusted operating profit to come between 55 million pounds ($69.41 million) and 60 million pounds for the year ending May 31, down from 73.3 million pounds last year.

"The most significant challenge we have faced by far has been the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, which is today around 70% weaker than a year ago, representing the biggest drop in the currency's history," CEO Jonathan Myers said in a statement.

The naira exchange rate plunged to a record low against the dollar on the official market last Tuesday, well below black market levels.

PZ Cussons, which counts Nigeria as one of its four major markets, said it was targeting to close ongoing talks with minority shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria PZ.LG to take the business private by the end of the financial year.

Analysts on average expect PZ Cussons to report annual operating profit in the range of 61.5 million to 68.2 million pounds, as of Sept. 21, 2023, according to a company-provided consensus.

The Manchester-based company announced an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share, compared with 2.67 pence last year.

($1 = 0.7924 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

