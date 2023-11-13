News & Insights

So-Young's Wuhan Miracle Submits Application Documents For IPO On China's Beijing Stock Exchange

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) said that its subsidiary Miracle Laser Systems Inc. has submitted the application documents for its potential initial public offering and listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange. The IPO application documents have been received and under reviewed by the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Miracle Laser Systems plans to issue up to 20 million shares, excluding shares issuable upon the exercise of an over-allotment option, which will account for approximately 25% of its total share capital after the IPO. Currently, the Company owns about 87.60% of Miracle Laser Systems' shares.

