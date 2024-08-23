News & Insights

Markets
SY

So-Young Turns To Profit In Q2; Total Revenues Down 1.1%

August 23, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - So-Young International (SY) reported second quarter net income attributable to So-Young of RMB 18.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.18, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 0.02. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young was RMB 22.2 million, compared with RMB 15.5 million, last year.

Total revenues were RMB 407.4 million, a decrease of 1.1% from RMB 412.1 million in the same period of 2023. The company said the decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform. Average mobile MAUs were 1.5 million, compared with 3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 350.0 million and RMB 370.0 million, representing a 9.2% to 4.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.