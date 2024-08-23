So-Young Turns To Profit In Q2; Total Revenues Down 1.1%

(RTTNews) - So-Young International (SY) reported second quarter net income attributable to So-Young of RMB 18.9 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.18, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 0.02. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young was RMB 22.2 million, compared with RMB 15.5 million, last year.

Total revenues were RMB 407.4 million, a decrease of 1.1% from RMB 412.1 million in the same period of 2023. The company said the decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform. Average mobile MAUs were 1.5 million, compared with 3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 350.0 million and RMB 370.0 million, representing a 9.2% to 4.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.

