News & Insights

Stocks
SY

So-Young sees Q4 revenue RMB 350M-RMB 370M

November 20, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, So-Young (SY) expects total revenues to be between RMB350.0 million (US$49.9 million) and RMB370.0 million (US$52.7 million), representing a 10.4% to 5.3% decrease from the same period in 2023. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.