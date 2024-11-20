So-Young sees Q4 revenue RMB 350M-RMB 370M

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, So-Young (SY) expects total revenues to be between RMB350.0 million (US$49.9 million) and RMB370.0 million (US$52.7 million), representing a 10.4% to 5.3% decrease from the same period in 2023. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.