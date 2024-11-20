So-Young reports Q3 EPS RMB 0.20 vs. RMB 0.18 last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 371.8M vs. RMB 385.3M last year. Average mobile MAUs were 1.4M, compared with 3.1M in the third quarter of 2023. Xing Jin, co-founder and CEO of So-Young (SY), said, “Our third quarter performance beat the high end of our guidance once again, highlighting the resilience of our business. Sales of medical products and maintenance services grew by 18.7% year-over-year, becoming a key growth driver contributing to a year-over-year increase in net income. This underscores the effectiveness of our strategy to stay at the forefront of industry trends by deepening the synergies from our vertical integration and continuously diversifying our offerings. Our clinic network has experienced significant growth. The number of stores has grown to 16 by the end of this quarter, extending our presence into additional major cities. All stores are situated in central business districts, enhancing our market coverage and competitive position. To further scale our offline presence, we are accelerating the deployment of this proven standardized model in other cities nationwide and are exploring franchising opportunities to engage with a wider audience. The reputational strength of our brand and our deep understanding of evolving consumer behavior uniquely position us to develop products that resonate with consumer needs. Sales momentum remains robust, driven by both our well-established products and exciting new launches in collaboration with our supply chain partners. Looking ahead, we are committed to seizing opportunities across the entire medical aesthetics value chain while deepening the integration of our three core businesses to maximize operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth.”

