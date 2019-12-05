So-Young Reports Profit In Q3; Revenues Up 79.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) reported third-quarter non-GAAP net income of RMB 40.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB 9.3 million, prior year. Profit per ADS were RMB 0.29 compared to a loss of RMB 1.68.

Third-quarter total revenues were RMB 302.4 million, an increase of 79.6 percent from RMB 168.3 million, a year ago. Information services revenue was RMB 214.3 million, an increase of 86.8 percent. Average mobile MAUs were 3.42 million, an increase of 143.8 percent.

For the fourth quarter, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 320 million and RMB 340 million, a 74.9 percent to 85.8 percent increase from the same period in 2018.

