So-Young Q3 Adj. Profit Slightly Declines; Total Revenues Up 19.2%

November 20, 2023 — 05:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) reported third quarter net income attributable to So-Young of RMB 18.3 million compared with RMB 2.3 million, prior year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.18 compared with RMB 0.02. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young was RMB 9.5 million, compared with RMB 9.9 million.

Third quarter total revenues were RMB 385.3 million, an increase of 19.2% from a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime and sales of medical products. Average mobile MAUs were 3.1 million, compared with 3.9 million, last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 380.0 million and RMB 400.0 million, representing a 16.9% to 23.0% increase from the same period in 2022.

