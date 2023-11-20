So-Young Q3 Adj. Profit Slightly Declines; Total Revenues Up 19.2%

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) reported third quarter net income attributable to So-Young of RMB 18.3 million compared with RMB 2.3 million, prior year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 0.18 compared with RMB 0.02. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young was RMB 9.5 million, compared with RMB 9.9 million.

Third quarter total revenues were RMB 385.3 million, an increase of 19.2% from a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues generated by So-Young Prime and sales of medical products. Average mobile MAUs were 3.1 million, compared with 3.9 million, last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 380.0 million and RMB 400.0 million, representing a 16.9% to 23.0% increase from the same period in 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.