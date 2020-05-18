So-Young Posts Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) reported a first quarter non-GAAP net loss of RMB 21.6 million compared to profit of RMB 51.9 million, a year ago. First quarter total revenues were RMB 182.6 million, a decrease of 11% from last year. The company said the decline was primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Average mobile MAUs were 4.17 million, an increase of 116.8% from 1.92 million, prior year.

For the second quarter, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB 320 million and RMB 350 million, a 12.3% to 22.8% increase from prior year.

