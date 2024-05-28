So-Young International Reports Wider Net Loss In Q1, Projects Decline In Q2 Revenues

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) Tuesday announced a wider net loss for the first quarter, despite an increase in revenues compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was RMB 21.24 million or $2.94 million compared to RMB 11.95 million last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were RMB 4.1 million $0.6 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 318.28 million or $44.08 million, from RMB310.10 million a year ago. Information services and other revenues were RMB 208.7 million or $28.9 million, down 0.7% from RMB 210.3 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects total revenues to be between RM B380.0 million or $52.6 million and RMB 400.0 million $55.4 million, representing a 7.8 to 2.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.

