So-Young International Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on March 25, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.soyoung.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-346-8982 (US) or +1-412-902-4272 (International), Passcode: So Young International Inc.

For a replay call, dial +1-855-669-9658 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode: 5232304.

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