So-Young International Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 7:00 AM ET

November 20, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) will host a conference call at 7:00 AM ET on November 20, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.soyoung.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-346-8982 (US) or +1-412-902-4272 (International), Passcode So-Young International Inc..

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 2642052.

RTTNews
