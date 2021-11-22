So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in So-Young International's (NASDAQ:SY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on So-Young International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = CN¥47m ÷ (CN¥3.6b - CN¥956m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, So-Young International has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured So-Young International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering So-Young International here for free.

What Can We Tell From So-Young International's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 1.8%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 666% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From So-Young International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that So-Young International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 70% in the last year. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for So-Young International you'll probably want to know about.

While So-Young International isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

