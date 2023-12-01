So-Young Enters Strategic Partnership With Healtech - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) has entered into a strategic partnership with Healtech, a fully-integrated contract research organization and contract manufacturing organization for the pharmaceutical industry in China, to jointly develop two regenerative medical aesthetic products and further expand supply chain business.

So-Young and Healtech will begin by jointly developing a silk fibroin-hyaluronic acid compound solution and an extracellular matrix bio gel injectable filler. The two companies will work together to create new regenerative medical aesthetic products.

Xing Jin, CEO, said: "Our strategic partnership with Healtech further consolidates our position along the supply chain, positions us to quickly roll out new products to fill gaps in the regenerative market which has enormous future growth potential, and greatly enhances our product portfolio."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.