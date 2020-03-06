So-Young Appoints Rui Cai As VP Commercial Products; COO Xiao Liu Resigns

(RTTNews) - Chinese online healthcare company So-Young International Inc. (SY) announced the appointment of Rui Cai as the Vice President of commercial products.

Prior to joining So-Young, Cai served in senior roles responsible for product commercialization efforts at AutoHome (ATHM), Opera Software and Shanda Group. Cai brings to So-Young over 15 years of experience in the fields of advertising, product development and data commercialization.

The company also announced that Xiao Liu has resigned as its chief operating officer for personal reasons, effective March 6, 2020. The function of the COO will be assumed by Chairman and CEO Xing Jin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.