So Which Countries Will Do Better at Handling Virus From Here? Goldman Analyst Screens 33 Nations.

A Goldman Sachs analyst looked at 33 major and developed market economies, eyeing the potential path of the virus, the potential impact on the economy and the possible policy response

A Goldman Sachs analyst looked at 33 major and developed market economies, eyeing the potential path of the virus, the potential impact on the economy and the possible policy response

Markets have, to a degree, stabilized after the global spread of coronavirus that has paralyzed much of the world economy. So which countries are likely to do better or worse from here?

Goldman Sachs analyst Ian Tomb has taken a stab at answering that vexing question, analyzing 33 major and developed market economies, looking at the potential path of the virus, the potential impact on the economy and the possible policy response.

One point Tomb makes is, for all the attention on shutdown differences, most countries have adopted largely similar responses.

https://twitter.com/MKTWgoldstein/status/1250372011337097217

High-yielding emerging markets are vulnerable to any crisis, but Tomb highlights that Turkey, Romania, Colombia and South Africa appear particularly exposed to this shock. Their vulnerabilities include a relative lack of infrastructure as well as high exposure, external imbalances, currency mismatch risk, limited reserve buffers and high political uncertainty.

Tomb points out that not only do countries with a current account surplus have a better ability to finance domestic investment, but a continued stagnation in external demand will further worsen those imbalances, particularly for those countries exposed to sectors — such as oil and tourism — that may continue to be hard-hit in months ahead.

By contrast, Mexico and Russia have more room to respond, he says.

Of the more open economies, Tomb says Switzerland, Sweden and Norway benefit from ample health-care infrastructure, low rates of smoking and diabetes, “comfortable” external balances financial and political stability, labor market protections and limited services sector exposure.

The U.S., by contrast, does have a big service sector exposure as well as more limited worker protections. New Zealand, Canada and the U.K. also pair a relatively high exposure to a services shock with relatively few standard legal protections against worker dismissals.

The U.S. population also is vulnerable due to its high incidence of diabetes, while in Europe, the risk is a high prevalence of smoking.

The U.S., however, benefits from the U.S. Treasury’s ability for fiscal stimulus, as political constraints limit a eurozone response.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.