SO Stock Rises About 9% in the Past Month: Here's How to Play

The Southern Company SO shares have gained a little momentum over the past month, with its share price gaining 8.7%. Additionally, its performance outpaced both the Zacks Utility-Electric Power industry’s gain of 7.6% and the broader utility sector’s rise of nearly 5.9%. This outperformance signals a relative strength and highlights the company’s favorable positioning. With such momentum, investors have to be wondering, will the recent trend continue or is Southern Company due for a pullback?

SO's Stock Price Change Over the Past Month



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Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Southern Company is one of the largest U.S. utilities, serving about 9 million electricity and natural gas customers. Its operations include regulated electric utilities, wholesale power generation and natural gas distribution. Through Southern Power, the company operates a diversified portfolio across gas, solar, wind and storage assets, supported by long-term power purchase agreements. Southern Company Gas serves 4.4 million customers through an extensive pipeline network and storage facilities across several U.S. states.

However, for investors, the key debate is whether SO’s strong run has more room to extend or if the rally has priced in much of the upside. With the company’s diversified portfolio strategy and recent tailwinds playing a critical role, the stock’s prospects warrant a closer examination before deciding whether to buy, hold or take profits.

Factors Driving the Performance of SO Stock

Exceptional Data Center-Driven Demand Growth: Southern Company is benefiting from one of the strongest demand environments in the U.S. utility sector, fueled by AI-driven data center expansion. Management disclosed 23 GW of contracted or late-stage large-load demand, including more than 11 GW under executed agreements. The pipeline exceeds 75 GW, providing exceptional long-term visibility. Importantly, these contracts are backed by investment-grade hyperscalers and structured to recover the full cost of service, creating sustainable earnings growth without burdening existing customers.

Massive Capital Investment Opportunity: Southern Company is entering a multi-year investment cycle that should significantly expand its regulated asset base. Beyond the existing 10 GW generation program, Georgia Power has launched a proposal for an additional 2-6 GW of new generation resources. Southern Power is also investing in gas turbine uprates and evaluating further expansion opportunities. These projects can materially increase the rate base, supporting regulated earnings growth for years while strengthening the company's long-term competitive position.

Attractive Dividend Profile and Shareholder Returns: Income investors continue to benefit from Southern Company's remarkable dividend history. The board approved its 25th consecutive annual dividend increase, extending an extraordinary record of 79 consecutive years without reducing the annual dividend. This consistency reflects stable cash flows generated by regulated utility operations and disciplined capital allocation. For long-term investors seeking reliable income combined with moderate capital appreciation, SO remains among the most dependable dividend-paying utilities. Check Southern Company’s dividend history here.

SO’s Earnings Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SO’s 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.5% year over year.

SO’s EPS Estimate Trend



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What’s Causing the Pressure on SO Stock?

Significant Capital Spending Could Pressure Returns: Although growth opportunities are substantial, Southern Company must execute an enormous capital investment program over the next decade. The company is simultaneously expanding generation, transmission, battery storage and natural gas infrastructure while evaluating additional projects. Such large-scale investments expose shareholders to execution risk, construction delays and cost overruns. Any major project setbacks could negatively impact returns and increase pressure on the balance sheet despite management's disciplined planning approach.

Rising Financing Costs Remain a Headwind: Despite strong operating performance, higher financing expenses partially offset earnings growth during the first quarter. Utilities remain highly sensitive to interest rates because of their capital-intensive business models. If borrowing costs remain elevated or rise further, financing future infrastructure investments could become more expensive, reducing profitability and limiting the pace of earnings growth even as electricity demand continues to strengthen.

Heavy Dependence on AI and Large-Load Customers: A significant portion of Southern Company's long-term growth thesis depends on hyperscalers and data center developers continuing to build capacity across its service territories. While contracts include protections such as minimum bills and collateral requirements, a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending, project cancellations or delayed customer buildouts could reduce expected electricity demand. This concentration makes future growth increasingly tied to a single rapidly evolving industry.

Growth Opportunities Require Continued Regulatory Approval: Many of SO's future investment opportunities remain subject to regulatory approvals and competitive procurement processes. New generation assets, including projects under current RFPs, must be selected and authorized by state regulators before they can contribute to earnings. If regulators approve fewer company-owned projects, delay approvals or require alternative solutions, expected capital deployment and long-term earnings growth could fall short of management's current outlook.

Final Verdict on SO Stock

Southern Company’s long-term strengths are balanced by meaningful execution risks. The company is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven data center demand, a sizable regulated capital investment pipeline and one of the most dependable dividend track records in the U.S. utility sector — all of which support steady earnings growth.

However, elevated capital spending, higher financing costs, regulatory approval uncertainties and increasing dependence on large-load customers could limit near-term upside. Therefore, the investors can retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock and enjoy the benefits of regular dividends and earnings growth estimates. The new investors can wait and look for a better entry point.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Pampa Energía S.A. PAM, Enel SpA ENLAY and Energias de Portugal EDPFY. While PAM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ENLAY and EDPFY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Argentina-based Pampa Energia is the largest fully integrated electricity company engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAM’s 2026 earnings indicates 39.8% year-over-year growth.

Enel is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLAY’s 2026 earnings indicates 93.2% year-over-year growth.

Energias de Portugal ranks among Europe's major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal's largest business groups. It is a Portuguese electric utility company with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia. EDPFY specializes in renewable energy generation, grid management and electricity supply, aiming to transition toward a low-carbon future.

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Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enel SpA (ENLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.