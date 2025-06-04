SNY's Rilzabrutinib Wins 4th Orphan Drug Tag for Sickle Cell Disease

Sanofi SNY announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to its investigational BTK inhibitor, rilzabrutinib, for sickle cell disease (SCD). The candidate exerts its effects through multi-immune modulation, aiming to reduce vaso-occlusive crises, potentially by mitigating inflammation.

The latest FDA grant marks the fourth indication for which Sanofi’s rilzabrutinib enjoys the orphan drug designation. The FDA grants this designation to support the development of medicines for rare disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 patients in the United States.

The candidate, for the SCD indication, is yet to enter clinical-stage development. However, in preclinical studies, treatment with rilzabrutinib reduced both vaso-occlusion — blockage of blood vessels — and inflammation, in transgenic mice with SCD.

SCD is a rare genetic disorder where abnormally shaped red blood cells block blood flow, leading to severe pain and complications, such as infections, stroke, and organ damage. It affects more than 100,000 people in the United States, with patients typically facing a life expectancy about 20 years shorter than average.

We remind the investors that in April 2025, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to rilzabrutinib for treating warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), two rare diseases.

The candidate is being developed in separate mid-stage studies for treating wAIHA and IgG4-RD. Currently, there are no approved therapies for treating wAIHA and IgG4-RD. Both diseases have a significant unmet medical need.

Data from a phase IIb study evaluating rilzabrutinib for wAIHA showed that treatment with the candidate demonstrated clinically meaningful outcomes on response rate and disease markers. Sanofi’s rilzabrutinib also enjoys the orphan drug designation for the wAIHA indication in the EU.

Additionally, data from a phase IIa study evaluating rilzabrutinib in IgG4-RD patients showed that treatment with the candidate for 52 weeks led to a reduction in disease flare, other disease markers and glucocorticoid sparing.

SNY's Rilzabrutinib Under Review for Immune Thrombocytopenia

Sanofi has developed rilzabrutinib for treating immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), another rare, complex autoimmune disorder. The candidate enjoys the orphan drug designation for the ITP indication in the United States, the EU and Japan.

A regulatory application seeking approval for rilzabrutinib for treating ITP is currently under review in the United States. A final decision from the FDA is expected on Aug. 29, 2025. The regulatory body has previously granted a fast-track designation and an orphan drug designation to rilzabrutinib for treating ITP in the United States.

Besides the United States, rilzabrutinib is also under review in the EU and China as a potential treatment for ITP.

Rilzabrutinib was added to Sanofi’s pipeline with the acquisition of Principia Biopharma. The candidate is also being developed in mid-stage studies for other immune-mediated diseases like asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

