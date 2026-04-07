SNY's Lunsekimig Succeeds in Asthma & CRSwNP Studies, Fails in Eczema

Sanofi SNY announced positive data from two separate mid-stage studies (AIRCULES and DUET) evaluating the safety and efficacy of its investigational candidate, lunsekimig, in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), respectively. Both studies met their primary and key secondary endpoints. However, SNY faced a setback in the VELVET study in atopic dermatitis, as it failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

Year to date, SNY’s shares have lost 1.7% compared with the industry’s 0.9% decline.



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Key Highlights of SNY’s AIRCULES & DUET Studies on Lunsekimig

The phase IIb AIRCULES study enrolled adult patients with moderate-to-severe asthma, despite being on standard of care. In the study, treatment with lunsekimig led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbation rates, as well as improvements in lung function, as measured by pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (pre-BD FEV1), regardless of biomarker status. Pre-BD FEV1 is the amount of air a person can forcefully exhale in the first second of a breath, measured before using any bronchodilator medication.

Similarly, the phase IIa DUET proof-of-concept study evaluating lunsekimig in patients with CRSwNP successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a significant improvement in nasal polyp score from baseline. The study achieved its key secondary endpoints, including reductions in patient-reported nasal congestion/obstruction and improvements in Lund-Mackay Computed Tomography scores (a measure used to quantify the severity of the disease) compared with placebo at week 24.

Overall, lunsekimig was well tolerated in both studies.

Sanofi’s Lunsekimig Missed VELVET Study Primary Endpoint

Sanofi also announced data from a separate exploratory phase IIb VELVET study in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis patients. The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of percentage improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index score from baseline. The study demonstrated encouraging data across key secondary endpoints, including measures of skin clearance such as EASI-75 and vIGA-AD 0/1.

Several other studies are also ongoing on lunsekimig, including the phase II AIRLYMPUS study in high-risk asthma and the phase III PERSEPHONE and THESEUS studies in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

SNY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SNY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 7% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08. INDV shares have lost 15.2% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $8.14 to $8.99. Year to date, shares of ANIP have declined 2.2%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

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Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.