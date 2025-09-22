SNY & REGN's Dupixent Receives CHMP Backing for Urticaria in EU

Sanofi SNY and partner Regeneron REGN announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Dupixent (dupilumab) in the EU for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents.

The intended population for this recommendation includes patients aged 12 years and above with moderate-to-severe disease who have an inadequate response to histamine-1 antihistamines and are naive to anti-immunoglobulin E therapy. A final decision is expected in the coming months.

We remind the investors that Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent received FDA approval for this indication in April 2025. Following the nod in the United States, Dupixent became the first new targeted therapy to be approved for CSU in more than a decade. The drug is currently approved for eight type II inflammatory diseases in the United States.

Dupixent is already approved in several countries, including the United States and the EU, for treating severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The FDA’s approval of Dupixent for CSU marked its seventh indication, followed by another U.S. approval in June 2025 for bullous pemphigoid, representing its eighth indication.

Year to date, Sanofi's shares have lost 2.5% compared with the industry's 0.9% growth.



CSU is an inflammatory skin condition, primarily caused by type II inflammation. This causes sudden and debilitating hives and swelling on the skin, which is mostly inadequately controlled by antihistamine treatment.

CHMP Nod for SNY/REGN’s Dupixent Based on Phase III Studies

The positive CHMP opinion for approval of Dupixent in the EU for the CSU indication is based on data from two late-stage studies, Study A and Study C, in the phase III LIBERTY-CUPID program, which evaluated it as an add-on therapy to standard-of-care antihistamines compared with antihistamines alone in the given patient population.

Both studies met their primary and secondary endpoints, wherein treatment with Dupixent significantly reduced itch and hives versus placebo at 24 weeks. Treatment with Dupixent also increased the likelihood of well-controlled disease or complete response versus placebo at 24 weeks.

Another study in the LIBERTY-CUPID program, Study B, conducted in a different CSU patient population, provided additional safety data on treatment with Dupixent.

Importantly, safety data from Study A, Study B and Study C were similar to the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved indications. Dupixent is also approved for the CSU indication in Japan.

Dupixent — Key Top-Line Driver for SNY & REGN

Dupixent is being jointly marketed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron records its share of profits or losses in connection with the global sales of the drug.

In the first half of 2025, Dupixent generated global product sales of €7.3 billion, which were recorded by Sanofi, representing growth of 20.7% at a constant exchange rate. Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve around €22 billion in sales in 2030.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

