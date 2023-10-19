SNY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.07, changing hands as low as $51.79 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $39.48 per share, with $57.8197 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.