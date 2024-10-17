SNY Inks Deal With Orano Med for Next-Generation Radioligand Therapies

Sanofi SNY announced that it has entered into an agreement with France-based cancer biotech Orano Med to jointly develop next-generation radioligand therapies for treating rare cancers.

Radioligand therapy is a type of precision cancer treatment that combines a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle).

Per the agreement, both Sanofi and Orano Med will design a new entity and focus on the clinical development of next-generation radioligand therapies (RLTs) based on lead-212 (212Pb) alpha-emitting isotopes. The new entity will operate under the brand of Orano Med.

Per the latest deal, Sanofi will make an equity investment of €300 million and hold around 16% of the equity stake in the new entity, which is valued at €1.9 billion.

This transaction is expected to close upon standard regulatory approvals.

The deal looks like a good strategic fit for Sanofi, which has significantly stepped up its alliance activity in recent years to diversify its oncology portfolio and advance the development of cutting-edge treatments for patients with rare cancers.

SNY's Recent Agreement for Rare Cancers

Last month, Sanofi entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with RadioMedix, a cancer biotech developing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted alpha therapy (TAT) and Orano Med to develop next-generation radioligand medicine for rare cancers.

The deal between Sanofi, RadioMedix and Orano Med will focus on developing a late-stage asset, AlphaMedix (212Pb-DOTAMTATE).

AlphaMedix is being studied for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, progressive somatostatin-receptor-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), which is a rare form of cancer.

