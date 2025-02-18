SNY and REGN's Dupixent sBLA for Skin Disease Gets FDA's Priority Tag

Sanofi SNY and partner Regeneron REGN announced that the FDA has accepted their supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval for Dupixent for treating bullous pemphigoid (BP), a chronic, debilitating and relapsing skin disease.

With the FDA granting a priority review status to the sBLA, a decision is expected by June 20, 2025.

The sBLA is based on data from a pivotal study that demonstrated that Dupixent led to significant improvements in sustained disease remission compared to placebo in adult patients with moderate-to-severe BP.

Sanofi’s stock has risen 18% in the past year against a decrease of 7.9% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BP is an inflammatory skin condition primarily occurring due to type 2 inflammation. The disease, which mostly occurs in older adults, is characterized by large fluid-filled blisters on the skin which can be itchy and painful, reddening of the skin and painful lesions. If approved for BP, Dupixent will become the first medicine approved as a targeted treatment for BP in the United States. At present, there is no targeted cure for BP and corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and antibiotics are prescribed to relieve symptoms and prevent new blisters from forming.

Dupixent – Key Top-Line Driver for SNY & REGN

Dupixent is now approved in several countries, including the United States and EU, for six type II inflammatory diseases, namely severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

It is being jointly marketed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron records its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the drug.

The drug is a key top-line driver for both Sanofi and Regeneron on strong demand trends. Dupixent’s strong sales growth is being driven by demand across all geographies, newly approved indications and demographics. New uses, increased penetration in approved indications and further geographic expansion are expected to drive Dupixent’s sales in future quarters.

An sBLA seeking approval of Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria is also under review in the United States and EU. A decision in the United States on this sBLA is expected on April 18. Phase III studies are ongoing on Dupixent for chronic pruritus of unknown origin and lichen simplex chronicus.

In 2024, Dupixent generated global product sales of $€13.07 billion ($14.15 billion), which were recorded by Sanofi, representing growth of 23.1% at a constant exchange rate. Sanofi expects Dupixent to achieve around €22 billion in sales in 2030.

For Regeneron, Dupixent generated collaboration revenues of $4.53 billion in 2024, up 19% year over year.

SNY’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sanofi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Sanofi Price and Consensus

Sanofi price-consensus-chart | Sanofi Quote

Some top-ranked drug/biotech companies are Gilead GILD and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY, both with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Gilead’s 2025 earnings have risen from $7.55 to $7.80 per share over the past 30 days. For 2026, earnings estimates have risen from $7.76 to $8.12 per share over the same timeframe.In the past year, Gilead’s stock has risen 45.4%.

Gilead beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 19.47%.

Estimates for Alnylam’s 2025 earnings have improved from a loss of 12 cents to earnings of 41 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2026, earnings estimates have risen from $5.04 to $5.06 per share over the same timeframe. In the past year, Alnylam’s stock has risen 74.4%.

Alnylam beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while matching the same once, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 95.73%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.