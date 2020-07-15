SNX vs. GWRE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Business - Software Services stocks have likely encountered both Synnex (SNX) and Guidewire Software (GWRE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Synnex has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Guidewire Software has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that SNX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.19, while GWRE has a forward P/E of 131.88. We also note that SNX has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GWRE currently has a PEG ratio of 9.41.

Another notable valuation metric for SNX is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GWRE has a P/B of 5.95.

These metrics, and several others, help SNX earn a Value grade of A, while GWRE has been given a Value grade of F.

SNX is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SNX is likely the superior value option right now.

