SNX or WIT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Business - Software Services sector have probably already heard of Synnex (SNX) and Wipro Limited (WIT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Synnex has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wipro Limited has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SNX has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.71, while WIT has a forward P/E of 21.29. We also note that SNX has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WIT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37.

Another notable valuation metric for SNX is its P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WIT has a P/B of 4.20.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNX holds a Value grade of B, while WIT has a Value grade of C.

SNX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WIT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SNX is the superior option right now.

