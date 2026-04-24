SNX or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both TD SYNNEX (SNX) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

TD SYNNEX and Dynatrace are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SNX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DT has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.53, while DT has a forward P/E of 17.91. We also note that SNX has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17.

Another notable valuation metric for SNX is its P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DT has a P/B of 3.76.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNX holds a Value grade of B, while DT has a Value grade of D.

SNX has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SNX is the superior option right now.

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TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.