SNX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.07, changing hands as high as $113.22 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $74.4311 per share, with $130.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.13.

