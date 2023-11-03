SNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.98, changing hands as high as $96.24 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $86.30 per share, with $111.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.90.

