SNV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.71, changing hands as high as $30.96 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $24.40 per share, with $44.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.82.

