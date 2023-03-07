SNV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.86, changing hands as low as $39.36 per share. Synovus Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNV's low point in its 52 week range is $34.145 per share, with $52.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.