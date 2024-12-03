SNTI Stock Skyrockets on Initial Data From Phase I Cancer Study

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI announced positive initial data from a phase I study that evaluated its chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cell therapy candidate, SENTI-202, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Shares of the company skyrocketed 363% on Dec. 2 following the announcement of the news.

Per management, a potential first-in-class off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy, SENTI-202, has been developed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3-expressing hematologic malignancies, like AML, while not affecting the healthy bone marrow cells.

SNTI stock has surged 51.5% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Initial Data from SNTI's Phase I Study

Initial data from the phase I study showed that two out of the three AML patients who were treated at the lowest dose level (1.0 billion CAR+ NK cells per dose) achieved complete remission (“CR”), confirmed by bone marrow biopsy as of the data cutoff date of Sept. 19, 2024.

Additionally, both patients achieved measurable residual disease (“MRD”) negative following treatment with SENTI-202.

Per the press release, MRD negative indicates that no detectable cancer cells are present in a bone marrow sample as checked by the most sensitive locally available method.

While one patient maintains remission of four-plus months, the other maintains remission of three-plus months as of today.

Treatment with SENTI-202 was generally well-tolerated in all three AML patients.

More Updates on SNTI's SENTI-202 & Other Pipeline

Last December, the FDA cleared SNTI’s investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including AML.

Following the FDA’s clearance of the IND, Senti Bio initiated a phase I study on SENTI-202 at various sites in the United States and Australia.

Senti Bio expects to enroll around 20 patients in the phase I study on SENTI-202. A higher dose cohort (1.5 billion CAR+ NK cells/dose) is currently enrolling patients.

Additional safety and efficacy data, including durability data, is expected in 2025.

Senti Bio has another cancer candidate in its portfolio, SENTI-301A.

In November 2023, Senti Bio entered into a collaboration agreement with China-based biotechnology company, Celest Therapeutics, for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors in China.

Celest Therapeutics leads the clinical development of SENTI-301A and plans to dose the first patient in a pilot study in mainland China later in 2024.

SNTI's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Senti Bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the biotech sector are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO and Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.79 to 94 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.35 to $1.57 during the same time. Year to date, shares of IMCR have declined 52.5%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 25.57%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.13. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.54 to 54 cents during the same time. Year to date, shares of SPRO have declined 23.1%.

SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 94.42%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 58 cents to 8 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.13 to $1.88 during the same time. Year to date, shares of CSTL have surged 45.5%.

CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.