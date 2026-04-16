SNS Financial Sells $5.88 Million of BulletShares 2026 Ahead of December Closure

Key Points

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold 300,590 shares of BSCQ; estimated transaction value was $5.88 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $5.95 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.

This change represents 0.51% of reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, the fund holds 1,502,593 shares valued at $29.35 million.

BSCQ now accounts for 2.53% of the fund’s 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On April 14, 2026, SNS Financial Group, LLC reported selling 300,590 shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), an estimated $5.88 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 14, 2026, SNS Financial Group, LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 300,590 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.88 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value declined by $5.95 million, reflecting both the share sale and price changes.

What else to know

SNS Financial Group, LLC remains a holder after this sale; BSCQ now accounts for 2.53% of its reportable 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:QUAL: $149.68 million (12.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHF: $89.43 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:IEI: $73.02 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:OEF: $70.51 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:DGRW: $62.98 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of April 13, 2026, shares were priced at $19.57, up 5.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.61 percentage points.

BSCQ offered an annualized dividend yield of 4.14% as of April 14, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.0 billion Dividend yield 4.14% Price (as of market close April 13, 2026) $19.57 1-year total return 4.99%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2026 Index, targeting U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026.

The portfolio is constructed using a sampling methodology, maintaining at least 80% allocation to bonds from the underlying index, and rebalanced monthly to align with index composition.

The ETF is structured as a defined maturity fund with a set termination date in December 2026, offering investors a predictable outcome and periodic income through its dividend distributions.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, combining the diversification of an ETF with the defined maturity profile of individual bonds. The fund's strategy enables investors to plan for a specific investment horizon while seeking to capture attractive yields relative to comparable maturity instruments. Its disciplined index-based approach and transparent structure offer institutional investors a cost-efficient solution for managing fixed income allocations with a known maturity date.

What this transaction means for investors

SNS Financial sold about a third of its position in this bond fund, which is set to close in December. That timing makes sense, since many advisors start moving money out a few months before these target-date funds shut down, either shifting into similar funds with later maturity years or trying different bond strategies.

BulletShares funds work like this: They buy corporate bonds that all mature in the same year, collect interest along the way, then close shop and return your money when the bonds come due. This one holds around 300 investment-grade corporate bonds and currently pays around 4.1% yield. As December approaches, that yield will drop toward money market rates because maturing bonds get replaced with cash instead of new bonds.

The fund doesn't disappear because it failed. It's designed to terminate. Investors typically get back more than they put in unless corporate defaults spike. This setup appeals to conservative investors who want bond-like predictability without buying individual bonds themselves.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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