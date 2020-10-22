SNR vs. SUI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Residential stocks are likely familiar with New Senior Investment Group (SNR) and Sun Communities (SUI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both New Senior Investment Group and Sun Communities are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SNR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.19, while SUI has a forward P/E of 29.14. We also note that SNR has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SUI currently has a PEG ratio of 4.08.

Another notable valuation metric for SNR is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SUI has a P/B of 3.21.

These metrics, and several others, help SNR earn a Value grade of A, while SUI has been given a Value grade of F.

Both SNR and SUI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SNR is the superior value option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.