$SNPS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNPS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $206,574,032 of trading volume.

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNPS:

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNPS Government Contracts

We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.

$SNPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.