$SNPS stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNPS stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $206,574,032 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNPS:
$SNPS Insider Trading Activity
$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205.
- GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652
- SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968
$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,360,296 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $660,233,266
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,045,326 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,359,427
- NORGES BANK removed 857,101 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,002,541
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 784,152 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,596,014
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 494,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,863,941
- FMR LLC removed 472,031 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,104,966
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 426,183 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,852,180
$SNPS Government Contracts
We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SYNOPSYS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION (EDA) TO DESIGN, FABRICATE, ASSEMBLE, BUILD, TEST, EVALUATE, VERIFY, ...: $203,377
- PURCHASE OF SEMICONDUCTOR SIMULATION SOFTWARE: $119,529
- SYNOPSYS RENEWAL: $115,732
- TO RENEW CODE V/ETD: $112,238
- SYNOPSIS BASE LICENSE AND MAINTENANCE: $94,656
$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.
$SNPS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
