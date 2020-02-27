SNPS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.66, changing hands as low as $136.12 per share. Synopsys Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNPS's low point in its 52 week range is $100.65 per share, with $166.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.83. The SNPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

