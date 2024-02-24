SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (XTRA:SHF) Price Target Increased by 8.57% to 38.76

The average one-year price target for SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (XTRA:SHF) has been revised to 38.76 / share. This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.90% from the latest reported closing price of 43.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHF is 0.00%, a decrease of 69.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.35% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHF by 4,910.43% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

