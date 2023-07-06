SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (FWB:SHF) Price Target Increased by 9.66% to 32.81

The average one-year price target for SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (FWB:SHF) has been revised to 32.81 / share. This is an increase of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 29.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 35.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.77% from the latest reported closing price of 33.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHF is 0.00%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

