SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (FWB:SHF) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 34.00

The average one-year price target for SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (FWB:SHF) has been revised to 34.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 31.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.23% from the latest reported closing price of 38.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHF is 0.00%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.06% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 98.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHF by 4,910.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

