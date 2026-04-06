SNOW's AI Workload Expansion Continues: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Snowflake’s SNOW expanding AI workload momentum continues to strengthen its position in the evolving enterprise data and AI landscape. The company is seeing growing adoption of AI-driven use cases across its platform, reinforcing its role as a critical and differentiated layer in modern data architectures. SNOW shipped over 430 product capabilities in fiscal 2026. Agentic tools are moving rapidly from early access to production deployments, reflecting the kind of platform depth enterprises increasingly demand as AI shifts from experimentation to operational dependency.



However, that strength has yet to translate into stock performance. SNOW shares have declined 30.7% year to date, significantly underperforming the Internet Software industry's 17.3% drop and the broader Computer and Technology sector's 5.7% decline. The stock's movement reflects broader pressure on high-growth software names amid macroeconomic uncertainty, even as SNOW's underlying business continues to expand.

SNOW Stock's Performance



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SNOW Benefits From AI Workload Expansion

For Snowflake, AI is the core driver of enterprise consumption rather than an added feature layer. Infrastructure upgrades like Generation 2 Warehouses and Adaptive Compute are improving the economics of compute-heavy AI workloads. Snowflake OpenFlow is reducing friction in data ingestion. This is expanding the platform’s addressable workload surface further.



The application layer is gaining real operational traction. Snowflake Intelligence has scaled to more than 2,500 enterprise accounts, while Cortex Code serves over 4,400 customers. Both are still in early availability, yet adoption levels suggest enterprises are moving beyond evaluation into production use. AI-active accounts surpassed 9,100 in the fiscal fourth quarter, reinforcing this trend. A net revenue retention rate of 125% confirms that existing customers are actively deepening their consumption on the platform. The $600 million Observe acquisition positions SNOW to capture observability workloads in a $50 billion plus market, where rising AI agent usage is driving higher data volumes and operational complexity.

SNOW Benefits From Expanding Partnerships

SNOW's strategic partnerships materially strengthen its enterprise positioning. It provides the secure, governed data foundation through which Alphabet's GOOGL Google Cloud delivers Gemini models natively to enterprise customers, eliminating the need to move data outside the platform. An expanded $200 million arrangement with OpenAI and a deepened Anthropic collaboration ensure customers retain broad model choice.



Alphabet's Gemini availability is compelling for organizations operating within Google Cloud infrastructure. The SAP partnership enables customers to unify mission-critical business data within the AI Data Cloud, deepening platform stickiness across enterprise ecosystems.



In Fiscal 2026, SNOW signed its largest deal ever, worth more than $400 million, along with seven additional nine-figure contracts, reflecting strong enterprise confidence in its AI strategy and product roadmap.

SNOW Offers Positive Guidance

Snowflake’s rich partner base and an AI workload expansion are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Snowflake expects product revenues in the range of $1.262-$1.267 billion. The projection range indicates year-over-year growth of 27%. The operating margin is expected to be 9% for the fiscal first quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.32 billion, indicating 26.63% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, up 37.5% year over year.

Snowflake Inc. Price and Consensus

Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote

SNOW Suffers From Stiff Competition

SNOW faces intensifying competition from established technology giants like Oracle ORCL and Amazon AMZN. Oracle is aggressively expanding its AI footprint, with its AI Agent Studio and role-based AI agents embedded within Oracle Fusion Cloud CX, automating core business workflows across marketing, sales and service functions. Oracle’s deep integration within existing enterprise ecosystems makes displacement increasingly difficult for standalone platforms.



Amazon’s AWS continues to scale its AI infrastructure, with custom silicon products like Trainium and Graviton gaining significant enterprise momentum. Its deeply integrated data services spanning Redshift, SageMaker and Bedrock give enterprise customers compelling reasons to consolidate workloads within its ecosystem. The breadth of Oracle and Amazon's respective AI investments means SNOW must consistently demonstrate superior platform value to hold its ground in competitive deal cycles.

SNOW is Trading at a Premium

Snowflake shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



SNOW stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 8.57X compared with the industry’s 3.65X.

SNOW's Valuation



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What Should Investors Do With SNOW Stock?

SNOW's expanding AI platform, deepening partnerships with Alphabet, and a robust enterprise bookings pipeline present a compelling long-term narrative. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Amazon and a premium valuation running well above the industry median remain meaningful headwinds.



SNOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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