Snowline Gold Unveils Promising Yukon Drill Results

November 12, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSE:SGD) has released an update.

Snowline Gold Corp. has reported promising results from its latest drilling campaign at the Valley deposit in the Yukon Territory, revealing strong gold mineralization. Additionally, a significant gold and silver anomaly has been identified at the Cynthia Project, highlighting potential for further discoveries.

