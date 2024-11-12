Snowline Gold Unveils Promising Yukon Drill Results

Snowline Gold Corp. (TSE:SGD) has released an update.

Snowline Gold Corp. has reported promising results from its latest drilling campaign at the Valley deposit in the Yukon Territory, revealing strong gold mineralization. Additionally, a significant gold and silver anomaly has been identified at the Cynthia Project, highlighting potential for further discoveries.

