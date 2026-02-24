Snowline Gold (SNWGF) Price Target Increased by 12.74% to 18.59

The average one-year price target for Snowline Gold (OTCPK:SNWGF) has been revised to $18.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.74% from the prior estimate of $16.49 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.77 to a high of $22.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 353.47% from the latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowline Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNWGF is 0.22%, an increase of 47.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.87% to 4,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,845K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 60.71% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 800K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corundum Trust holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

