Snowline Gold (SNWGF) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 13.66

The average one-year price target for Snowline Gold (OTCPK:SNWGF) has been revised to $13.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of $12.41 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.82 to a high of $20.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 233.19% from the latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowline Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNWGF is 0.41%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.26% to 7,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,845K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 0.55% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 2,462K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 60.71% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 800K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 247K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNWGF by 4.44% over the last quarter.

