Snowflake's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $443,115, and 6 were calls, valued at $490,238.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $230.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snowflake's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snowflake's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $36.65 $36.35 $36.5 $80.00 $182.5K 118 50 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.96 $2.77 $2.92 $70.00 $175.2K 224 600 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $75.00 $120.1K 415 265 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.0 $10.5 $175.00 $103.9K 543 0 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $140.00 $89.0K 3.5K 208

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snowflake, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Snowflake With a trading volume of 1,559,676, the price of SNOW is up by 1.07%, reaching $114.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $163.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $165. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $145. An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

