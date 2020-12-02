Snowflake's loss widens in first quarterly report post IPO

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc SNOW.N reported a bigger third-quarter loss on Wednesday, in its first quarterly results following a blockbuster market debut in September, sending its shares over 5% lower after the bell.

Net loss for the quarter ended Oct. 31 widened to $168.9 million from $88.1 million a year earlier, the company said.

