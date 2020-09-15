US Markets
Snowflake to sell shares above target in year's biggest U.S. IPO

Anirban Sen
Joshua Franklin
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Snowflake Inc SNOW.N expects to sell shares on Tuesday in its initial public offering at around $120 apiece, above its target range, to raise more than $3 billion in the biggest U.S. listing so far this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The cloud-based data warehouse firm on Monday said it was aiming to sell 28 million shares at $100-$110 per share, revised upward from $75-$85 last week.

The IPO values San Mateo, California-based Snowflake at north of $30 billion. Snowflake declined to comment.

